MGE still working to restore power to 1,200 customers in 'complex restoration event'

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Gas & Electric is still working to restore power to over 1,200 customers after a serious storm Monday.
Crews worked through the night, and now MGE says around 95% of those who lost power have it back. But, they say damage this significant hasn't been seen in more than 30 years and the number of separate incidents is "extremely rare" in this area.
Crews will work throughout Wednesday, too, but impending severe weather could impact those plans or cause new outages. MGE is dispatching all of its available crews as well as adding crews from other utilities to restore power to the around 1,200 customers who still don't have it.
MGE says restoration is taking so long because this is "the largest number of individual incidents MGE has experienced at one time." Their largest challenge remains the volume of downed lines, number of individual incidents, and new outages.
Customers still are unable to see estimated restoration time on MGE's outage map, but the service may return later today.