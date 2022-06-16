MGE to bring in more crews to help restore power from major storms

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Gas and Electric is continuing its restoration work around the city Thursday morning and bringing in extra crews to get it done.
In a news release, officials said crews worked overnight to get power back to hundreds of customers.
Still, more than 300 customers are in the dark Thursday morning following two significant storms this week.
MGE said power has been restored to 98 percent of its customers impacted by Monday's storms.
Some additional mutual assistance crews from Wisconsin and Minnesota also are arriving today to help MGE crews address the remaining outages.
Officials said single customer outages currently have an estimated restoration time of 12 a.m. on June 17. The actual restoration for individual incidents will vary.
Customers can check the outage map and outage information page for updates as restoration work continues.