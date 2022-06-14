MGE updates after severe storm, 4,700 customers remain without service

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) and their crews are working to restore power to their customers after Monday's storm.
According to a press release, MGE officials say the biggest challenge with storm-related outages is the "high volume of downed lines and the number of separate outage incidents." Due to this, MGE has suspended its estimated time of restoration feature on its outage map. MGE still encourages customers to check the outage map for updates as the day goes on.
MGE expects to restore service to many customers today, but they "expect to have some customers still without service into tonight due to the high number of outage incidents."
MGE will provide another update on our service restoration efforts Tuesday afternoon.
If you're looking for a place to cool off during the Heat Advisory while power is restored, Dane County has several cooling shelters available for those who need it.
Downed lines
"Public safety is our first priority. We are responding as quickly and safely as possible," a MGE press release said.
MGE said their main focus is to resolve the outages impacting the largest number of customers and cutting and clearing downed lines.
They are asking everyone to stay safe and avoid damaged areas. Never approach a downed power line or anything in contact with it. You should always assume a power line is energized and extremely dangerous.
If you see a downed line, please notify MGE immediately by calling 608-252-7111.
High number of incidents
According to MGE as of 11:00 a.m. June 14, about 4,700 customers remain without service from more than 250 separate outage incidents.
Crews have already restored service to more than 16,000 customers, or about 75% of the customers impacted by Monday afternoon's storm.
Report an outage
Customers who have not yet reported a loss of power should call MGE at 608-252-7111 to report an outage or any downed wires.
Service Restoration
All outage restoration follows a five-step process. In small incidents, these steps are often done by a single crew and can be accomplished very quickly, but major require several parts of the company become involved.
If you have damage to electric lines
MGE has a storm and outage FAQ page. If you have damage to the electric lines coming into your home, the FAQ has helpful graphics and information.
If you have damage to your equipment, you will need to have an electrician make repairs first, then contact MGE to have them restore service.