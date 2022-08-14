Michael Gableman is gone but concerns over mounting legal costs remain

MADISON (WKOW) -- When Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fired Michael Gableman Friday, he effectively ended Wisconsin Republicans' investigation of the 2020 election.
However, there are still open lawsuits over Gableman's handling of public records during the review, and some are concerned the acrimonious split could also lead to a legal dispute between Vos and Gableman over who's responsible for what costs.
Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit), who serves on the Assembly's elections committee, said he worried a court battle between Gableman and Vos would only lead to more lawyers being brought in on the public's dime.
"Certainly, further lawsuits is a concern, further waste of taxpayer dollars is a concern," Spreitzer said. "I hope Mike Gableman goes quietly away, but he hasn't done much quietly, so I certainly expect that we've not heard the last of him."
Gableman has admitted in court he deleted records he didn't think were useful to his election investigation. The testimony came in one of four cases brought by liberal watchdog group, American Oversight.
Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) chairs the Senate's election committee. A frequent critic of Gableman, Bernier said she remained disturbed by the idea Gableman, a former state supreme court justice, didn't take better care of the paper trail stemming from his work.
"Someone who served as a supreme court justice doesn't fully understand records retention laws," Bernier said. "What is public record and what is not, and that there would be any gray area for a justice or judge to go ahead, and get rid of records that potentially could be public records."
"Once again, Gableman was a big disappointment."
Gableman was paid $11,000 a month before Vos cut his salary in half to $5,500 in May. Vos said at the time he wanted to pause the investigation until the lawsuits could play out.
Gableman and Vos had been at odds over the past couple weeks. Gableman campaigned for Adam Steen, who challenged Vos in this week's GOP primary.
Vos barely survived the primary challenge, prevailing by fewer than 300 votes.
Former President Donald Trump praised Gableman and Steen at his rally in Waukesha last Friday. He also slammed Vos over the speaker's refusal to undertake the legally impossible step of decertifying Wisconsin's 2020 election results.
The former president maintained that hundreds of thousands of votes should be discounted after the state supreme court ruled in June drop boxes are illegal. The court made no such ruling on the validity of 2020 drop box votes in its June decision.
The investigation uncovered no proof of widespread election fraud. Gableman's reports highlighted areas where the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance that conflicted with state law, including on the issues of drop boxes.
However, those details were already presented by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
Both reviews found the agency should have established formal rules around those issues instead of written guidance. Both the audit bureau and WILL found no evidence of widespread fraud.