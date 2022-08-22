Michael Gableman speaks at election forum hosted by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Former 2020 election investigator Michael Gableman appeared at a conference hosted by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell this weekend.
Lindell still pushes conspiracies that the 2020 election was stolen.
At the conference, Gableman addressed his investigation.
"It's just been hidden by a very cooperative, friendly press as well as political leaders, both Democrat and Republican, who have decided that they're perfectly comfortable, they're perfectly comfortable with the system as is," Gableman told WISN.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fired Gableman earlier this month.
He maintained decertifying the results of the 2020 election is impossible.
"He did a good job last year, kind of got off the rails this year and now we're going to end this investigation," Vos said.
Democrats are now pushing for an audit of the investigation, which has cost taxpayers more than a million dollars.