Michels campaign celebrates victory in Waukesha, sets eyes on November

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- After a hard-fought battle and close race in the GOP primary for governor, political outsider and former veteran Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch for the nomination. His team celebrated at a watch party in Waukesha following the news.
"Right from day one, from day one, this race has not been about winning this primary," Michels said. "This race has been about getting proper executive leadership and the governor's mansion and a great governor who serves the people of Wisconsin."
His campaign, which was backed by former president Donald Trump, carried rural Wisconsin counties, while Kleefisch carried the suburbs.
The Michels' campaign now turns its focus to November, where Michels will face Gov. Tony Evers in the general election.
Michels campaign aide Chris Walker said the victory serves as a referendum and repudiation of Evers’ last four years in office.
“Tim Michels is going to lay out the case on why Tony Evers has failed Wisconsin from COVID to Kenosha,” Walker said. “This is going to be a referendum on his failed leadership for four years."
Walker added that he thought the FBI raid Monday on former president Trump's estate at Mar-a Lago only energized their base before a consequential election.
In his victory speech, Michels thanked his family, supporters and opponents in the race and looked forward to November.
"Tony Evers has failed the people in Wisconsin," Michels said. "And we are going to make him an un-essential worker come November."
Michels faces Gov. Evers in Wisconsin's general election on November 8.