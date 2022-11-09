Michels concedes, Evers likely to be reelected

MADISON (WKOW) — In what was a hotly contested and the most expensive race in Wisconsin’s history, Tony Evers is likely to secure another term as governor.
Tim Michels conceded the race around 12:20 a.m. At that time, 92% of the votes across the state were counted and Evers was up by 2%.
Going into the election, a Marquette Law School poll put Evers and Michels at a tie with likely voters, and Michels ahead by a single percentage point among registered voters.
This is Evers’ second term as governor. He was first elected in 2018, which was another tight race against two-term incumbent Scott Walker.
Republican challenger Tim Michels launched his campaign in April under the mantra “let’s get to work.” He secured his spot on the midterm election ballot after defeating former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch during Wisconsin’s partisan primary.