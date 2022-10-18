Michels floats idea of breaking up DNR into two agencies

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Republican challenger for governor Tim Michels said Tuesday, if elected, he would consider breaking up the state's department of natural resources.
Michels took questions from members of the Milwaukee Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon.
One of the questions was about how he'd manage the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR.) Michels said he'd heard from hunters who believe DNR regulations are too burdensome.
Michels said, as governor, he would consider separating the functions related to sporting from the agency's environmental regulation duties.
"If we have to, maybe we break the DNR up into two parts," Michels said. "One that services the business side, one that services the hunter side, the sportsman side. I don't have the answers on that today, but I will sit down the with smart people; we'll figure that out."
Environmentalists have said they're worried about whether Michels -- whose family business, Michels Corp., includes a pipeline company -- would scale back environmental laws and appoint a DNR secretary more sympathetic to business interests.
Michels Pipeline Inc. has a contract with Enbridge for the company's Line 5 pipeline, which carries oil and natural gas through a stretch of the Upper Midwest that includes Northern Wisconsin.
Michels said he would prioritize finding the right leaders for the agency, whether or not it was split apart.
"I'm well aware that we need to have a very strong secretary of the DNR," he said.
The DNR's Natural Resources Board has also been the subject of controversy. Dr. Fred Prehn, appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, has refused to leave his post, even though his six-year term expired in May 2021.
Senate Republicans have not held a confirmation hearing for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' appointed replacement for Prehn, Sandra Nass.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in June Prehn could remain on the board because the Senate hasn't confirmed his replacement. His presence ensures Walker appointees still outnumber those picked by Evers.