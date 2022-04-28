Michels pledges to divest from family business if elected

MADISON (WKOW) -- The newest entrant in the field of Republican candidates for governor, whose family business is the state's largest construction company, offered some details Thursday into how he'd avoid conflicts of interest.
Tim Michels announced that he was walking away from his role as co-owner of Michels Corp. in order to commit fully to the gubernatorial campaign he launched Monday.
The Brownsville-based company has received more than $1 billion in state contracts over the past decade, including work on some of Wisconsin's most high-profile road projects, including the Zoo Interchange west of Milwaukee.
Both liberal and conservative critics have questioned how Michels would govern the state while his company continues to bid on state projects.
Michels said Thursday he would divest his share of the family business should he be elected governor.
"As governor, I will divest myself from the company as well, to focus on making lives better for every person who calls Wisconsin home," he wrote in a series of tweets.
The other Republicans in the gubernatorial primary, former Lieutenant Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, business owner Kevin Nicholson and Rep. Tim Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) did not respond to messages Thursday seeking a response to Michels's announcement.
Wisconsin Democrats said they remained skeptical given the announcement came on the heels of Michels previously defending the idea of Michels Corp. receiving state contracts under his administration.
"Tweeting that he would personally divest from the company where his brother is the CEO is a laughable attempt to distract from the central fact that Tim Michels, as a candidate for governor, is a walking, talking conflict of interest," Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler said in a statement.
Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes said in an interview he was also unsatisfied with the arrangement because it wouldn't change the governor's role in drafting the state budget every two years, which could influence how much money the state dedicates toward road projects.
"If somebody is governor who's [in] control over financial interests like this, I think it creates and uneven and unfair playing field for people," Barnes said. "Even if you're looking at this from a purely economic standpoint, let alone good governance and accountability."
As the campaign plays out, critics in both liberal and conservative camps will want Michels to give more details about how he would fully divest from a large global company.
The primary election in Wisconsin is set for August 9. A new Marquette Law poll released Wednesday showed Kleefisch remains the frontrunner with a 20-point lead over Nicholson. The poll did not include Michels, whose announcement came after polling had been completed.