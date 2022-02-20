Michigan coach Juwan Howard hits Wisconsin assistant following Badgers win

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain, sleet, and some snow expected. Ice accumulations of up to one quarter inch and snow accumulations of generally an inch or less. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the commutes Monday evening through Tuesday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&