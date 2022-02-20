 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO
6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain, sleet, and some snow expected. Ice
accumulations of up to one quarter inch and snow accumulations
of generally an inch or less.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to
the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the commutes Monday evening through Tuesday
evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Michigan coach Juwan Howard hits Wisconsin assistant following Badgers win

  • Updated

MADISON (WKOW) -- Michigan coach Juwan Howard slapped Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after he disagreed with a timeout by Greg Gard following Sunday's game. 

The conflict began when Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and Howard began exchanging words in the handshake line, at which point players and coaches began crowding around them.

Howard put his finger in Gard's face and grabbed his sweater. Krabbenhoft came over, and Howard reached out and struck Krabbenhoft in the face. 

In the post-game press conference, Gard said the encounter began when Howard confronted him in the handshake line, with Howard pointing at him, tapping his chest, and saying "I won't forget this." At this point, Gard tried to explain his reasoning for the timeout. 

"Maybe he doesn't know the rule, that you get the 10 seconds to reset," Gard said during the press conference. "I wasn't gonna put my players in that situation, to break a press in four seconds ... If I can take a timeout, it gives my players the best chance to have success."

However, Howard said that the timeout wasn't necessary at that moment, especially because of the large lead. "It wasn't fair to our guys, so I was mad," he said.

"There is no room, there is no space for conduct like that at any competition, much less a Big Ten competition," Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh said in the press conference. McIntosh said he has already spoken to the commissioner personally, and expects that the league will take swift and aggressive action regarding the incident. 

Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said in a statement that there was "no excuse" for the fight and apologized to Chris McIntosh.

The Big Ten Conference released a statement after the game stating that they are in contact with both member institutions and are currently assessing the incident. They will provide more information and will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when they complete their review.