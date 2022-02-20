Michigan coach Juwan Howard hits Wisconsin assistant following Badgers win

MADISON (WKOW) -- Michigan coach Juwan Howard slapped Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after he disagreed with a timeout by Greg Gard following Sunday's game.
The conflict began when Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and Howard began exchanging words in the handshake line, at which point players and coaches began crowding around them.
Howard put his finger in Gard's face and grabbed his sweater. Krabbenhoft came over, and Howard reached out and struck Krabbenhoft in the face.
This is insane. Juwan Howard throws the first punch in the handshake line and the #Badgers and Wolverines break out into a fight on the court. pic.twitter.com/uj3vGLUVJn— Karley Marotta (@Karley_Marotta) February 20, 2022
In the post-game press conference, Gard said the encounter began when Howard confronted him in the handshake line, with Howard pointing at him, tapping his chest, and saying "I won't forget this." At this point, Gard tried to explain his reasoning for the timeout.
"Maybe he doesn't know the rule, that you get the 10 seconds to reset," Gard said during the press conference. "I wasn't gonna put my players in that situation, to break a press in four seconds ... If I can take a timeout, it gives my players the best chance to have success."
However, Howard said that the timeout wasn't necessary at that moment, especially because of the large lead. "It wasn't fair to our guys, so I was mad," he said.
"There is no room, there is no space for conduct like that at any competition, much less a Big Ten competition," Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh said in the press conference. McIntosh said he has already spoken to the commissioner personally, and expects that the league will take swift and aggressive action regarding the incident.
“There is no room for that in our competition. It’s unfortunate what transpired. I expect the league will act swiftly. It’s difficult for me to compose myself.”#Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh addressed the media before Gard’s opening statement. He’s been in touch with B1G.— Pablo Iglesias (@PabloIglesiasTV) February 20, 2022
Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said in a statement that there was "no excuse" for the fight and apologized to Chris McIntosh.
Statement from University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel: pic.twitter.com/GVt0zxcgLN— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) February 20, 2022
The Big Ten Conference released a statement after the game stating that they are in contact with both member institutions and are currently assessing the incident. They will provide more information and will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when they complete their review.