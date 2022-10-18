Michigan man arrested for 5th OWI after 'high-risk' traffic stop near DeForest

DEFOREST (WKOW) — A 59-year-old Michigan man was arrested for his fifth OWI after fleeing from police Monday evening, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Sgt. Erica Ballweg-Larsen said in a release that a trooper saw a vehicle on northbound I-39/90/94 that kept leaving its lane and nearly hit construction barrels near DeForest.
The trooper stopped the car, and the driver exited his vehicle but refused to listen to the trooper's commands. The man then got back into his car and fled the scene.
Authorities pursued the vehicle, and Ballweg-Larsen said troopers used a tire-deflation device, which struck three of the vehicle's four tires.
Ballweg-Larsen said the stop was "high-risk," but the man was taken into custody without further incident.
A Portage police officer came to the traffic stop with a K-9, which alerted on the vehicle.
Ballweg-Larsen said a search of the vehicle found open intoxicants, a shotgun, ammunition and multiple hunting knives.
After standardized field sobriety tests and a warrant was obtained for a blood draw, the man was booked into the Columbia County Jail.
He was arrested for fifth offense OWI, negligent use of a weapon while intoxicated, possession of open intoxicants, deviation from designated lane, operating while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.