Mid Week Snow Chances Dwindling

Sorry to all those hoping more some more snow... it looks like the mid week chance to see new snow is dwindling. Light snow may be possible but accumulations will be on the minimal side. Before the snow chance we'll melt then our temperatures will drop going into the first weekend of February.
Winds are going to be picking up out of the south and our temperatures are going to climb into the low to mid 30s on Monday, to mark the last day of January. A little bit of melting may occur across state-line communities whereas most will do little to moderate melting on Tuesday, when temperatures climb into the mid to upper 30s.
Don't get too comfortable with the warmth, because it'll be very short lived - the cold front with this low swings through Tuesday afternoon and we quickly cool overnight Tuesday and stay cooler for the rest of the week.
The cold air that moves in keeps our snow chance minimal Tuesday night through Thursday; trends continue to keep the accumulating snow southeast of Wisconsin with minimal accumulations, less than an inch, possible across southern communities in the state. We're continuing to track this snow with the best chance for snow occurring Wednesday through Thursday, if it were to happen.