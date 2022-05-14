Middleton Arts Committee hosts art walk event

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The Middleton Arts Committee hosted a free one-day art walk on Saturday.
Crowds of art lovers enjoyed the works of dozens of artists in a variety of media, such as paint, fiber and photography.
There were also art demonstrations like glass blowing and caricatures.
After a one-year hiatus because of COVID-19, organizers say the community welcomed the outdoor event.
"I was getting tons of positive feedback and and we don't have a lot of public events in Middleton," Michelle Phillips, Chair of the Arts Committee in Middleton said. "So people are very excited to to add this to the list of things to do."
The art walk also featured a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the arts committee's projects at the Middleton Youth Center next year.