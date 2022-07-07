Middleton City officials tell homeowner to remove fallen tree limb from his home

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A huge, wind-toppled tree limb remains on the roof of a Middleton home days after it fell in a storm, and Middleton City officials and neighbors are growing more concerned.
Adam Schafer lives across from the property at 7160 Century Avenue and assumed when the limb came down on the roof, it would be removed quickly.
"When it didn't happen, I was mostly concerned for the resident," Schafer said. "What was the reasoning for leaving it? Whether they weren't physically able to [remove it]? If they were just waiting for some kind of support?" he said.
"I do wonder if that falls in on the house or something like that," neighbor Ramona Gasser said.
The home's owner, Robert Paul, told 27 News the house's structural integrity is not compromised by the fallen limb.
"Most of the weight is on my chimney," he said.
Paul said he installed the home's roof 16 years ago and sees no substantial damage to it from the tree limb, not even broken shingles.
When asked why he hasn't removed it yet, Paul said he was "shopping for a crane."
Paul also said he lacked the estimated $2,500 to have the already dying tree removed before it collapsed in the storm. Dane County Court records also show Paul's home is in foreclosure.
Romona Gasser said she and others have contacted city officials with concerns over the potential for plummeting property values.
"I wouldn't want to buy a home around here and look at that, being next door to that," she said.
Others have contacted officials concerned for Paul's safety.
"I'm concerned for my neighbor," Lucy Ghastin said. "But it's his decision what he's going to do."
However, that's not exactly true.
Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar told 27 News Paul was issued a citation for a building code violation. Brar said Paul has two weeks to remove the tree limb. If he fails to do so, Brar said the home will be posted no occupancy.
"They should fix it now," Brar said.
City officials and Paul have clashed before. Paul said he's been warned about failure to cut his grass, with city personnel ultimately cutting it themselves on occasions in the past two years.
The grass is presently five feet high in spots. Paul said no city personnel have mowed on his property this year. He told 27 News he wants to maintain the plant species on his property as a residential prairie or nature conservancy.
"I want to keep the prairie feel," Paul said.
Paul vowed to clear the massive tree limb within a week, despite his financial challenges.