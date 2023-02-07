Middleton Cross Plains Area School District addresses ongoing investigation in letter to families

MIDDLETON (WKOW) — The Middleton Cross Plains Area School District has sent a letter to families within the district, providing an update on an investigation into alleged harassment within the football program.

The district first addressed the allegations in a letter sent to families in the football program last month. In the letter, the district says it learned of alleged harassment and have been working with police on the investigation.

The Middleton Police Department said it's investigating "to determine if there were any criminal violations."

In a letter sent to families on February 7, the district acknowledges the investigation is causing community members to express concern. The district responds to this by stressing that students are valued and should be able to learn in an "environment free from harassment."

"It is a worthy, important standard, and we are prepared to hold all accountable, if necessary, to both school-based and athletic code expectations. Further, regardless of individual outcomes, we will identify and eradicate any unwelcome culture we find within the Middleton High School Football program; we will reset the culture to align with District and community values of integrity, trust, and decency," the letter reads in part.

The district also explains it hasn't provided information to families sooner because it's "prohibited from discussing individual student matters" and can only speak on the topic generally. Additionally, the district says it is trying to protect the investigation.

The district is continuing its investigation, and once done investigators ill submit a report, then someone else will make conclusions and recommend actions.

"While the process may appear slow to some, please understand the process requires significant time and effort to conduct interviews and ensure due diligence in all aspects of the investigation," the letter reads in part.

The district anticipates the Middleton Police Department will release its report of its criminal investigation "in the coming days."