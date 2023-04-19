Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District hires interim head coaches from within

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) — The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District has made progress in finding a new head coach for its football team.
Former head, Jason Pertzborn, resigned earlier this year, citing personal reasons. The resignation was announced by the district in the midst of an investigation into the program for harassment.
Report shows Middleton police investigated allegations of sexual assault, harassment within football program
Though the district has not yet secured a permanent head coach, it announced two people from within the program are being promoted to interim co-head coaches. The men being promoted to the role are Joe Poehls and Tim Simon.
The district said Poehls has been with them since 2006 and he started coaching in 2009. Simon has been teaching and coaching since 1991, and he previously spent 15 years as head coach for the team.
“I am confident that the leadership approach of support, healing, and love for our student athletes will be best delivered by Coach Poehls and Coach Simon at this time, " said Athletic Director, Jamie Sims. “I am also grateful to both coaches for their dedication and commitment to the wellbeing of all of our student athletes. They have been tremendous examples of servant leadership during this time.”
The district said the two coaches were chosen with "careful consideration" of the needs that students, families and the athletic department has.
Leadership opportunities on the program for the 2024-2025 season are still being determined.