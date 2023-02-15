Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District updates families on investigation into varsity football team

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The Middle-Cross Plains Area School District sent a new update to families Wednesday regarding the recent investigation into their varsity football program.

In a letter, Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue said the district hasn't taken immediate action or responded to media requests regarding this case because it is obligated to follow Title IX. Title IX requires a process for investigating, making a decision and allowing a time to appeal. Once this process is over, the district can take disciplinary action.

Monogue said the Middleton Police Department releasing a report regarding the investigation* does not change their obligation to Title IX. She said they are working to "meet its obligations as quickly as possible."

However, the district has made immediate responses to the investigation. Monogue said it's increased supervision in locker rooms and other spaces to ensure students' safety. Additionally, the district is continuing to "enforce the prohibition" on bullying and harassment.

As part of this, Monogue said the district will improve in "necessary" areas and make sure students and staff are appropriately trained and educated to prevent such incidents from occurring.

Monogue also said they asked staff to remind students about an anonymous reporting tool called Speak Up, Speak Out. It's available to all Middleton-Cross Plains students and staff as another way to report bullying, harassment or other concerns.

Monogue said the district "remains committed" to sustaining an "inclusive learning environment where all students feel safe, welcomed and treated with respect."

"The safety and wellbeing of our students remains our top priority and we are confident that the ongoing district investigation will bring about actions which ensure it," Monogue said.

She closed the statement with a promise.

"We understand the pain this is causing our entire MCPASD community," the statement read in part. "We will do everything we can to reset and strengthen the culture within our football program and district to ensure what results is something we will all be proud of. We are deeply grateful for your support and assistance with this effort."

You can read the full statement online.

*27 News is currently reviewing the police report regarding the incident.