Middleton Democrats neighborhood team to host nonpartisan Meet the Candidates Forum

MIDDLETON (WKOW) — The Middleton Democrats neighborhood team invites the public to a nonpartisan Meet the Candidates Forum with those running for mayor and the Middleton Common Council at the Middleton Public Library.
The event takes place Wednesday evening.
Middleton mayoral candidates Emily Kuhn and Kathy Olson will attend as well as council candidates. The council candidates attending are Cornell Ellerby and John Schaffer from District 1, Lucas Morgan and Katy Nelson from District 3, Jeffrey Jackson from District 5, and David Lorman from District 7.
After the candidates speak, there will be a moderated question and answer session.
The event runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Middleton Public Library on 7425 Hubbard Avenue.