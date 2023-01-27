Middleton High School football team under investigation for harassment allegation

MIDDLETON (WKOW) — The Middleton Cross Plains Area School District and Middleton Police are investigating reports of harassment within the high school's football program.
A district spokesperson shared a letter sent to families within the football program.
In the letter, the district says it learned of the "alleged harassment" over a week ago. They say since the discovery, they've been working with police and the investigation is ongoing.
The district says student confidentiality prevents them from sharing "more specific information" on the allegations.
The district reports over the next couple of weeks, they'll be seeking information from students and staff members. The district encourages parents to talk with their students about sharing information they may have related to the investigation.
Students with information should contact Principal Peggy Shoemaker or Athletic Director Jamie Sims.
"The District takes allegations of bullying and harassment seriously and we will work to ensure that our students continue to feel safe and supported in an environment free from harassment. We appreciate and value our partnership with you and our shared commitment to all students," part of the letter reads.
The district spokesperson confirmed to 27 News that the high school's head football coach and business teacher Jason Pertzborn has resigned, citing personal reasons.