Middleton hosts 10th annual Roll and Stroll for pancreatic cancer event

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Community members showed up to Roll and Stroll through the streets of Middleton on Sunday in support of pancreatic cancer.
The 10th annual Roll and Stroll event, organized by the Pancreas Cancer Task Force, raised awareness and funding for the devastating disease.
Participants chose from a 50k, 25k, or 5k bike ride, as well as a 5k or 2-mile walk, scooter or wheelchair roll.
Regardless of the path chosen, each walker, runner or rider was able to contribute to the cause in a unique way.
Gerianne Holzman, the chair of Roll and Stroll 2023, discussed the evolution of the event and how community engagement makes a difference.
When the Roll and Stroll was first created, Holzman said they raised about $25,000 and hosted nearly 100 people.
Now, 10 years later, the Pancreas Cancer Task Force expected over 600 participants and set a goal of $200,000.
"I think we're gonna set a record with the amount of money we're raising and the number of people that are here," Holzman said.
By spreading awareness, Holzman explained that the support system around local patients with pancreatic cancer continues to grow.
"With all of our money staying local, people want to go out there and support those that aren't here to speak for themselves," Holzman said, explaining why the event has expanded so steadily.
With only a 12% survival rate, the American Cancer Society says pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of all cancer-related deaths in the nation. Holzman explained that the nature of pancreatic cancer makes it difficult to detect. As a result, most people are not diagnosed until they have reached stage four of the disease.
Therefore, the Pancreas Cancer Task Force said the key is early detection.
"With our event we're able to fund pilot projects, and some of those pilot projects have led to million dollar grants, and some of those projects ... are trying to find early detection," Holzman said.
While the survival rate of pancreatic cancer has grown by 5% since the Pancreas Task Force was created, their work is far from done.
Holzman says that they continue to find support for this work in the community.
"Without you (the community) we wouldn't be able to be here and we really appreciate everybody coming out today," she said.
This year's event was dedicated to former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, who passed away from the disease in February 2023.
Visit the Roll and Stroll webpage for event information and how to get involved.