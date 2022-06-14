 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Middleton man arrested after pointing loaded gun at bar patron

  • Updated
Police

MCFARLAND (WKOW) — A Middleton man was arrested after pointing a loaded gun at another man outside a McFarland tavern early Tuesday morning, according to the McFarland Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to Byrne’s McFarland Tavern for a disturbance outside between two women and a man. 

The bartender reported that another man — now identified Johnte L. Isabell, 28, of Middleton — pulled a gun on the man involved in the disturbance.

Officers interviewed witness and others involved in the incident and determined that the Isabell pointed a loaded handgun at another male patron who was trying to intervene in the original disturbance.

Isabell was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail for going armed while intoxicated, pointing a firearm at a person and second degree recklessly endangering safety.

The firearm was recovered on scene, and no one was injured in this incident.

