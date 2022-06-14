Middleton man arrested after pointing loaded gun at bar patron

MCFARLAND (WKOW) — A Middleton man was arrested after pointing a loaded gun at another man outside a McFarland tavern early Tuesday morning, according to the McFarland Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to Byrne’s McFarland Tavern for a disturbance outside between two women and a man.
The bartender reported that another man — now identified Johnte L. Isabell, 28, of Middleton — pulled a gun on the man involved in the disturbance.
Officers interviewed witness and others involved in the incident and determined that the Isabell pointed a loaded handgun at another male patron who was trying to intervene in the original disturbance.
Isabell was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail for going armed while intoxicated, pointing a firearm at a person and second degree recklessly endangering safety.
The firearm was recovered on scene, and no one was injured in this incident.