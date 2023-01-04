Middleton man arrested after police see gun in parked vehicle

MADISON (WKOW) — A Middleton man was arrested New Year's Eve after police saw a gun sitting in plain view in a vehicle.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were patrolling downtown shortly before midnight when they saw a gun in plain view in a parked vehicle. Additional officers were dispatched to the area of W. Gilman St. and N. Henry St. to assist.
Fryer said the vehicle was registered to a man who didn't have a valid concealed carry permit and was a convicted felon. She noted marijuana was also found in the vehicle.
Officers tracked down the vehicle's owner by using the GPS placed on him by the Department of Corrections, finding him at a nearby bar.
Fryer said Arthur K. Johnson, 28, of Middleton, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver and receiving stolen property.
The investigation is ongoing.