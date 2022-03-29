 Skip to main content
Middleton man charged with sexual assault, kidnapping bound over for trial

  • Updated
Andrew Stoltz mugshot
Dane County Jail Photo

MADISON (WKOW) — A Middleton man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenager will go to trial. 

Andrew Stoltz, 24, appeared in court Tuesday where he waived his preliminary hearing and entered a not guilty plea. Stoltz is now bound over for trial. 

Stoltz is charged with 23 felonies, including counts for repeated sexual assault of a child and kidnapping.

Authorities said that they found a missing 13-year-old Milwaukee girl at Stoltz's home in Middleton last summer.

Authorities said the two met online.

