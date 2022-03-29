Middleton man charged with sexual assault, kidnapping bound over for trial

MADISON (WKOW) — A Middleton man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenager will go to trial.
Andrew Stoltz, 24, appeared in court Tuesday where he waived his preliminary hearing and entered a not guilty plea. Stoltz is now bound over for trial.
Stoltz is charged with 23 felonies, including counts for repeated sexual assault of a child and kidnapping.
Authorities said that they found a missing 13-year-old Milwaukee girl at Stoltz's home in Middleton last summer.
Authorities said the two met online.