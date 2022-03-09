Middleton man charged with sexual assault, kidnapping given $10,000 bail

MADISON (WKOW) — A Middleton man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenager appeared in court for the first time on new charges Wednesday.
Andrew Stoltz, 24, entered a not guilty plea during the virtual court hearing. A Dane County court commissioner set Stoltz's bond at $10,000.
If Stoltz were to post bond he must report to pretrial services and will be monitored by a GPS. Other conditions of his bond include not having contact with his victim or any underage female.
Stoltz is charged with 23 felonies, including counts for repeated sexual assault of a child and kidnapping.
Authorities said that they found a missing 13-year-old Milwaukee girl at Stoltz's home in Middleton last summer.
Authorities said the two met online.