Middleton man sentenced in two sexual assault cases

MADISON (WKOW) — A Middleton man has learned his sentence in two cases Friday.

Back in September, Andrew Stoltz pleaded guilty to three charges between the two cases: intimidate a victim / threaten force and second-degree sexual assault of a child in one case and third-degree sexual assault for the other.

As a result of the pleas, 22 charges were dismissed between the two cases.

In Dane County Circuit Court on Friday, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by 13 years of supervised release.

Additionally, the court ordered he complete a sex offender assessment and complete recommended treatment, he is required to register as a sex offender and is not allowed to contact a minor without approval.