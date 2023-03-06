Middleton man who died in WWII accounted for after 78 years

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A Middleton man killed during World War II has been accounted for, according to a release from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).
The agency reports that Private First Class William L. Simon, 20, was finally accounted for in November 2022.
He was assigned to Company G, 2nd Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division in November 1944, where his unit battled with German forces near Hürtgen, Germany.
Simon was reported killed in action on Nov. 5, but his remains couldn't be recovered during battle.
After the war, the American Graves Registration Command was tasked with investigating and recovering missing American personnel in Europe. They looked for Simon's remains in the Hürtgen area several times between 1946 and 1950, but they couldn't find them. Simon was declared non-recoverable in December 1950.
In April 2019, a DPAA historian had unidentified remains discovered in a Hürtgen field disinterred, believing that they may belong to Simon.
Using dental, anthropological, DNA and circumstantial evidence, it was determined the remains did belong to Simon.
Simon's name is on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to show he's accounted for.
Simon will be buried in Middleton, though a date has yet to be determined.