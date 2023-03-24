Middleton man who died in WWII to return home after 78 years

MIDDLETON (WKOW) — A Middleton man identified 78 years after he died in World War II will be brought home on Friday.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identifies him as 20-year-old Private First Class William L. Simon. The agency says November 1944, he was sent to Hürtgen, Germany where he was killed in action.

Simon will be flown from Offutt Air Force Base to Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee on Friday. His remains will be escorted by a Middleton police convoy. When the convoy arrives on University Avenue, vehicles flying the American flag from the Middleton Fire District will welcome him.

The convoy will end its journey on Hubbard Avenue, where Simon's childhood home is located. Residents are invited to come out and welcome him home.

Simon's funeral will be held on March 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Parish in Middleton. A livestream of the funeral will be available here.