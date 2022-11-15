 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Middleton nail salon employee hurt after car crashes through building

  • Updated
  • 0
Nail Salon crash

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A nail salon employee was hurt after a car drove through Le Nails Salon's storefront Tuesday afternoon, according to the Middleton Police Department.

In a NixleSergeant Dave Haselow said officers responded to the salon shortly before 2 p.m. after callers reported a vehicle crashed into the building.

Haselow said officers learned the driver was parking in front of the business when her boot got stuck between the gas and brake pedals. 

The vehicle then crashed through the glass storefront, then came to a stop.

One employee was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The driver wasn't hurt. 

The Middleton Fire Department assisted in securing the building after the car was removed. 

Tags

Recommended for you