Middleton nail salon employee hurt after car crashes through building

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A nail salon employee was hurt after a car drove through Le Nails Salon's storefront Tuesday afternoon, according to the Middleton Police Department.
In a Nixle, Sergeant Dave Haselow said officers responded to the salon shortly before 2 p.m. after callers reported a vehicle crashed into the building.
Haselow said officers learned the driver was parking in front of the business when her boot got stuck between the gas and brake pedals.
The vehicle then crashed through the glass storefront, then came to a stop.
One employee was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The driver wasn't hurt.
The Middleton Fire Department assisted in securing the building after the car was removed.