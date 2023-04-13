Middleton native's artwork comes 'full circle' after beating cancer

MADISON (WKOW) — The University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center says a Middleton cancer survivor's hobby picked up during her treatment has come "full circle" and turned into a career.
Allana Randall, 26, was living in Taiwan teaching English in 2019 when she noticed some ongoing health issues. She initially thought the weight loss, fatigue and lingering cough were due to her adjusting to living abroad, but she eventually saw a doctor.
She was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and returned home for treatment in early 2020.
The treatment left Randall with a weakened immune system, so she couldn't see many visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, she turned to art as a therapeutic outlet. She designed stickers— such as one featuring succulents and the phrase "cancer succs."
Randall then opened an online business, Ten by Ten Gallery, and part of each sale is donated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. So far, she's donated over $12,000.
Now, some of her work is also featured in the Cancer Symptom Management Clinic at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, including a piece in the reception area that features the word “RESILIENT” interwoven with flowers.
She's also designed window decals for treatment rooms in that wing.
“It’s really emotional for me because it does feel like it’s come full circle,” Randall said. “Chemo is such a terrible thing to go through, so if there’s any little bit of brightness I can give, it makes me so happy to be able to do that.”
Randall said she never planned to become a professional artist, but she's thankful.
“It’s a life path I never would’ve chosen, but I feel very grateful for where I am and being able to give back through my artwork,” she said.
Randall has been in remission since 2021 and continues to go to local art fairs to showcase her work.