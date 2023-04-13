 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Likely Again This Afternoon...

.The Red Flag Warning has been issued again for today. Very warm,
breezy, and dry conditions will support critical fire weather
conditions across all of southern Wisconsin this afternoon.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES, BREEZY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND
VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan,
Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane,
Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock,
Walworth, Racine and Kenosha.

* TIMING... For the Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Middleton native's artwork comes 'full circle' after beating cancer

  • Updated
  • 0
Middleton native's artwork comes 'full circle' after beating cancer

MADISON (WKOW) — The University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center says a Middleton cancer survivor's hobby picked up during her treatment has come "full circle" and turned into a career. 

Allana Randall, 26, was living in Taiwan teaching English in 2019 when she noticed some ongoing health issues. She initially thought the weight loss, fatigue and lingering cough were due to her adjusting to living abroad, but she eventually saw a doctor.

She was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and returned home for treatment in early 2020.

The treatment left Randall with a weakened immune system, so she couldn't see many visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, she turned to art as a therapeutic outlet. She designed stickers— such as one featuring succulents and the phrase "cancer succs."

Randall then opened an online business, Ten by Ten Gallery, and part of each sale is donated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. So far, she's donated over $12,000.

Resilient painting

Now, some of her work is also featured in the Cancer Symptom Management Clinic at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, including a piece in the reception area that features the word “RESILIENT” interwoven with flowers.

She's also designed window decals for treatment rooms in that wing.

“It’s really emotional for me because it does feel like it’s come full circle,” Randall said. “Chemo is such a terrible thing to go through, so if there’s any little bit of brightness I can give, it makes me so happy to be able to do that.”

Randall said she never planned to become a professional artist, but she's thankful.

“It’s a life path I never would’ve chosen, but I feel very grateful for where I am and being able to give back through my artwork,” she said.

Randall has been in remission since 2021 and continues to go to local art fairs to showcase her work.

Tags

Recommended for you