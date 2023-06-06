 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
06:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Dane, Columbia, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Rock,
and Sauk.

Due to surface smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec,
Canada, elevated PM2.5 concentrations will lead to the air
quality index reaching the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.
People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, plesae see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Middleton nonprofit holds open house celebrating name change

WayForward Resources open house

A Middleton non profit that's been serving the community for decades now has a new name.

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) — A Middleton nonprofit that's been serving the community for decades now has a new name. 

Middleton Outreach Ministries is now WayForward Resources. The organization says over 100 volunteers, supporters and local officials came to an open house celebrating the name change of the 40-year-old organization. 

At the event, WayForward Resources offered tours and informed the community about its mission to build food security and housing stability. 

The pantry is open to everyone in Dane County and serves more than 5,000 people annually. 

