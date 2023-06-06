Middleton nonprofit holds open house celebrating name change

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) — A Middleton nonprofit that's been serving the community for decades now has a new name.
Middleton Outreach Ministries is now WayForward Resources. The organization says over 100 volunteers, supporters and local officials came to an open house celebrating the name change of the 40-year-old organization.
At the event, WayForward Resources offered tours and informed the community about its mission to build food security and housing stability.
The pantry is open to everyone in Dane County and serves more than 5,000 people annually.