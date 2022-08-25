Middleton officials sounding the alarm on possible lead pollution near Middleton airport

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The board chair for the Town of Middleton is sounding the alarm on what she says is an environmental danger near the Middleton Municipal Airport. She says lead emissions from planes are polluting the air near Morey Field, posing potential long-term health risks to people nearby.
Board Chair Cynthia Richson has been lobbying local health officials to act on the matter and ban the use of lead fuel at the airport. Lead exposure has been proven by the CDC to cause serious health defects in dangerous amounts, especially in children.
"There's no safe level of lead exposure," Richson said. "And airborne lead is the worst."
To prove her point, Richson enlisted the help of Trinity Consultants, a consulting firm that studies air quality standards for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
In the study, researchers found that 96% of all lead emissions in Dane County came from local airports, the biggest source of emissions is Dane County Regional Airport (DCRA). Middleton's Morey Field made up the second largest amount, at 32% of total emissions.
However, Richson says the difference is that DCRA has a buffer zone with low population, while Middleton's airport is centralized near several schools and neighborhoods.
"They're breathing airborne lead every day that they're living there," Richson said. "They're outside, walking, recreating, and they should be aware of the danger, especially for children."
Airport officials dispute the severity of the lead pollution in the area, saying the amount is insignificant to health. Airport manager Richard Morey says the low lead 100 Octane fuel is the only fuel most small aircraft that visit the airport can use.
Other unleaded fuels still haven't been cleared by the Federal Aviation Adminstration (FAA).
"Our hands are tied," Morey said. "This is the only approved fuel at the moment for the vast majority of these higher-compression engines."
Morey says when the unleaded fuel is approved, Morey Field will be the first to adopt it and ban all other leaded fuels.
"As soon as there is an approved substitute for this low lead, we will swap it out," Morey said.
Morey expects the swap to newer, unleaded fuel will occur within "the next few years," although he didn't give a specific timeline.
Meanwhile, the FAA has pledged to eliminate the use of leaded fuel by 2030.
However Richson says, it can't wait and wants the fuel banned immediately — even if that means the airport can't operate.
"They're the ones that are having this lead spewed on them every day," Richson said. "And if there's a big expansion, it's only going to get worse. So I think we need to look for solutions today."