Middleton opens cooling centers ahead of heat wave

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Green,
western Rock and southeastern Dane Counties through 1130 AM CDT...

At 1057 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Oregon to near Evansville to 7 miles southeast
of Monroe. Movement was east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Janesville, Beloit, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Oregon, Edgerton,
Evansville, Brodhead, Orfordville, Brooklyn, Albany, Footville,
Fulton, Albion, Newark, Magnolia, Hanover, Cooksville, Afton, and
Juda.

This includes Interstate 39/90 between mile markers 154 and 164.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin...
Green County in south central Wisconsin...
Southeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin...
Southwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin...

* Until 1115 AM CDT.

* At 1031 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Mount Horeb to near Argyle to near Apple River,
moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Fitchburg, Monroe, Oregon, Belleville, New Glarus, Brooklyn,
Monticello, Albany, Argyle, Blanchardville, Wiota, Dayton, South
Wayne, Browntown, Gratiot, Attica, Jordan Center, Paoli, Mount
Vernon, and Woodford.

This includes the following Location York Memorial Church.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Middleton opens cooling centers ahead of heat wave

  • Updated
  • 0
Cooling Center

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- With a heat wave rolling in, Middleton will be opening up cooling centers, so people can escape the hot weather.

There will be several cooling centers open throughout the city:

  • Middleton Police Department, 7341 Donna Drive (24 hours daily)
  • Middleton City Hall, 7426 Hubbard Avenue (Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
  • Middleton Senior Center, 7448 Hubbard Avenue (8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
  • Middleton Public Library, 7425 Hubbard Avenue (Mon-Thu 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Fri 9am-6pm, Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
  • Middleton Fire Department located at 7600 University Avenue (24 hours daily)

The heat index on Thursday is expected to reach 100 degrees, and the city advises a few ways to avoid heat exhaustion and other negative symptoms associated with extreme heat.

First, the city suggests staying cool and limiting time outdoors. Additionally, never sit in a parked car, or leave a child or pet in one.

The city also suggests staying hydrated and staying connected with a local news outlet to stay on top of extreme heat warnings. Also check up on loved ones and neighbors who may need help during the heat wave.

Finally, be familiar with the symptoms of heat illness, such as weakness, dizziness, nausea or muscle cramps. Anyone who experiences these symptoms should be moved to an air conditioned area, drink water and cool down with damp washrags. If symptoms don't improve, go to an emergency room or call 911.

