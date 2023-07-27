Middleton opens cooling centers for heat wave

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
561 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

FOND DU LAC

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

COLUMBIA              DANE                  GREEN
GREEN LAKE            IOWA                  LAFAYETTE
MARQUETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

DODGE                 JEFFERSON             WALWORTH

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD,
BEAVER DAM, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE,
BRODHEAD, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON, DELAVAN, DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY,
ELKHORN, ENDEAVOR, FOND DU LAC, FORT ATKINSON, JANESVILLE,
JEFFERSON, LAKE GENEVA, LAKE WISCONSIN, LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN,
MAYVILLE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MONTELLO, NESHKORO, OXFORD,
PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, PRINCETON, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY,
SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUPUN, WESTFIELD, AND WHITEWATER.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...Now through 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Middleton opens cooling centers for heat wave

  • Updated
  • 0
Cooling Center

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- With the heat wave here, Middleton has opened cooling centers city so people can escape the hot weather.

There will be several cooling centers open throughout the city:

  • Middleton Police Department, 7341 Donna Drive (24 hours daily)
  • Middleton City Hall, 7426 Hubbard Avenue (Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
  • Middleton Senior Center, 7448 Hubbard Avenue (8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
  • Middleton Public Library, 7425 Hubbard Avenue (Mon-Thu 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Fri 9am-6pm, Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
  • Middleton Fire Department located at 7600 University Avenue (24 hours daily)

The heat index on Thursday is expected to reach 100 degrees, and the city advises a few ways to avoid heat exhaustion and other negative symptoms associated with extreme heat.

First, the city suggests staying cool and limiting time outdoors. Additionally, never sit in a parked car, or leave a child or pet in one.

The city also suggests staying hydrated and staying connected with a local news outlet to stay on top of extreme heat warnings. Also check up on loved ones and neighbors who may need help during the heat wave.

Finally, be familiar with the symptoms of heat illness, such as weakness, dizziness, nausea or muscle cramps. Anyone who experiences these symptoms should be moved to an air conditioned area, drink water and cool down with damp washrags. If symptoms don't improve, go to an emergency room or call 911.

