Middleton opens cooling centers for heat wave

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- With the heat wave here, Middleton has opened cooling centers city so people can escape the hot weather.
There will be several cooling centers open throughout the city:
- Middleton Police Department, 7341 Donna Drive (24 hours daily)
- Middleton City Hall, 7426 Hubbard Avenue (Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
- Middleton Senior Center, 7448 Hubbard Avenue (8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
- Middleton Public Library, 7425 Hubbard Avenue (Mon-Thu 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Fri 9am-6pm, Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Middleton Fire Department located at 7600 University Avenue (24 hours daily)
The heat index on Thursday is expected to reach 100 degrees, and the city advises a few ways to avoid heat exhaustion and other negative symptoms associated with extreme heat.
First, the city suggests staying cool and limiting time outdoors. Additionally, never sit in a parked car, or leave a child or pet in one.
The city also suggests staying hydrated and staying connected with a local news outlet to stay on top of extreme heat warnings. Also check up on loved ones and neighbors who may need help during the heat wave.
Finally, be familiar with the symptoms of heat illness, such as weakness, dizziness, nausea or muscle cramps. Anyone who experiences these symptoms should be moved to an air conditioned area, drink water and cool down with damp washrags. If symptoms don't improve, go to an emergency room or call 911.