Middleton parade reverses course: Elected officials no longer invited

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Organizers of the Good Neighbor Festival have told elected officials they're no longer welcome to march in the Middleton parade Sunday.
The decision followed criticism over the parade's longstanding policy to allow those currently holding office to march. Challengers have not been allowed to march, and incumbents are not allowed to actively campaign, but critics maintained the rules were still partisan.
Festival President Nancy Vickery said the board concluded it'd be best to ban all political figures after seeing calls on social media for protesters to openly carry guns at the parade.
"We thought maybe that would make the people die down," Vickery said. "The ones that were saying they were going to come to the parade and walk through openly armed."
Vickery defended the parade as strictly nonpartisan. She said elected officials were invited to march as part of their public service. Vickery added parade organizers couldn't help if Democrats were currently elected to represent Middleton in the Legislature and on the county board.
"Unfortunately, except for Senator [Ron] Johnson, all the people that are in office are Democrats, "But that's nothing that we have any control over. And Senator Johnson has been invited to the parade also."
Robert Relph, running as a Republican for the state Senate seat left by outgoing Sen. Jon Erpenbach, said it was unfair to allow incumbents to run, especially if they were seeking a different seat.
Relph is running against Rep. Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton), who'd been invited to participate in her current capacity, as a member of the Assembly.
"Either it's good for all, or it's nobody," Relph said. "And the fact it was nobody, I'm fine with that."
Middleton Police Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said Wednesday police were made aware of the posts about protesters openly carrying firearms. Geiszler said he told parade organizers that was legal, as long as the demonstrators were on public property.
Geiszler said Middleton Police were already planning to have a bigger presence at this year's parade because of concerns after a gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens more at the Highland Park, Illinois Fourth of July parade.
The shooter's phone was recovered outside a Middleton business.
"People were especially concerned with the connection to Middleton, and the [gunman's] phone being found here," Geiszler said.
Relph said he did not support the idea of anyone bringing guns to protest the parade.
"That never came from anybody from my staff," Relph said. "That didn't come from anybody from my team. If that came from somebody from the public, I discourage that completely."
Hesselbein said she was disappointed to no longer be invited to march in the parade, but understood organizers' reasoning.
"Anybody that knows me knows I believe in democracy," she said. "And I guess they voted for that to happen, and I will stand by their decision."
Hesselbein added she was worried the backlash to rules that have been in place for five decades was another sign of politics becoming increasingly toxic.
"I hope that, in the future, that we can have a civil dialogue about parade policies being in place," Hesselbein said. "So that everybody knows at the beginning of summer what's gonna be happening, and the expectations that will be in place."
Politician policy not unusual, but ban likely to remain in place
Prior to the change, Middleton was not the only Wisconsin community to allow only elected officials to march. Brookfield had similar rules in place for its Independence Day parade.
Still, Vickery said the board was already leaning toward keeping the ban on elected officials for future parades.
"Everybody likes the parade to be entertaining," Vickery said. "And I'm sorry, but a bunch of walking, or riding down in a car is not entertaining. We like a float, we like a band, we like a clown, those things."
Vickery said the board would look at ways to craft a policy that allowed local, nonpartisan elected officials, such as the mayor and school board members, to participate.