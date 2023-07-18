Middleton police ask for public's help identifying armed robbery suspect

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Middleton Police Department is searching for a man suspected of robbing two people at gunpoint over the weekend.
Captain Travis Kakuske said officers were dispatched for a report of an armed robbery around 10 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of N. Gateway Street and Charing Cross Lane.
He said a man and a 16-year-old girl were walking together when the suspect stepped out from some nearby bushes, took out a handgun and demanded one of the victim's wallets.
The victims were unhurt, and the suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Kakuske described the suspect as a Black man in his 30s, about six feet tall with cornrow-style hair and a short beard. He was wearing long black pants and a plain black t-shirt.
Anyone with information about this theft should contact the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted online at P3Tips.com.