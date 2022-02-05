Middleton Police Department is searching for alleged computer thief

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The Middleton Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect that reportedly stole a Dell desktop computer from the Costco on 2150 Deming Way on January 27, 2022.
If you recognize the individual or have any information, please contact Officer Kevin Thompson at 608-824-7300 or kthompson@middletonpd.com. Please mention case number 22-1145 when contacting police.
You can also provide anonymous tips by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at p3tips.com.