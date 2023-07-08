Middleton Police Department searching for two men accused of robbery

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Right now, the Middleton Police Department is searching for two men accused of robbery.
According to the Middleton Police Department, officers responded to the 5400 block of Century Ave. around 1:15 am Thursday morning.
The adult victim told police he had arranged to meet with two males that he recently met online. The victim said the two men then attacked him and stole his cell phone and backpack.
According to the Middleton Police Department, the suspects were last seen running east from the scene towards Highway Q.
Police say the first suspect is described as a younger black male with a slender build, about 5'9", wearing black pants and a red t-shirt with white shoes. They also said he might have the nickname "Ja Ja."
Meanwhile, police say the second suspect is described as a younger Hispanic male with a slender build, about 5'4", wearing maroon sweatpants and a sweatshirt. This suspect was also wearing a black cloth face mask and may have the nickname "Nemo."
The victim was transported by EMS to the hospital for minor injuries. The victim's cellphone was recovered in a dumpster at the nearby Arbor Lakes Apartments.
The Middleton Police Department says the investigation is ongoing but there is no danger to the public at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Middleton Police Department at (608) 824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com. Anyone providing information should mention incident 23-9855 when contacting the department.