Middleton Police investigating merchandise, wallet thefts from Home Goods

  Updated

MIDDLETON (WKOW) — Middleton Police are investigating two thefts from Home Goods that took place within two weeks of each other. 

According to a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network press release, the first incident took place on November 28. In this instance, four individuals entered the store and allegedly distracted a shopper while stealing her wallet. The individuals left the store then used the victim's credit card. 

The second incident took place on December 7. In this case, a woman spent an hour in the store before allegedly leaving with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. 

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact officer Kim Wood at kwood@cityofmiddleton.us and mention case MI21016541 (November 28) or MI21017041 (December 7). 

