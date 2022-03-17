Middleton police looking for suspect, witnesses after road rage crash

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Middleton police say a road rage incident between two cars led to a rollover crash on University Ave. at the West Beltline overpass just after noon Thursday.
Only one car was still at the scene of the crash when officers arrived. The driver of that car suffered minor injuries.
MPD said the driver of a silver Honda drove away from the scene. Now, officers are looking for people who saw the crash.
If you have information or witnessed the crash, call the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or go to P3TIPS.COM.