Middleton Police: Man dies following shooting outside of auto dealership

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A man has died following a Monday afternoon shooting outside an auto dealership, according to Middleton Police Department Captain Travis Kakuske.

Kakuske says police responded to a disturbance call at MSI Auto Sales at 3012 Parmenter Street shortly after 1:30 p.m.

There, officers found a man who had been shot during an altercation. He was brought to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Madison Police arrested 23-year-old Jakira Anderson, of Fitchburg just before 3:30 p.m. on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

Kakuske says she was involved in an altercation with the victim over a previous vehicle purchase. The victim is an employee at MSI Auto Sales, according to Kakuske.

Kakuske says Anderson is known to the business and is a normal customer.

Anderson is being held in the Dane County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and witnesses are encouraged to contact the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com.