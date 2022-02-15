Middleton police officer, two others injured in crash

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A Middleton Police officer was injured in a crash late Tuesday morning at the intersection of Century Avenue and High Road.
The crash involved a Middleton police squad car and another vehicle. The Middleton police officer and another employee were in the squad. Both were transported to the hospital as a precaution.
The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital. According to Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer, the man has serious injuries but is expected to be ok. Schaffer said he was cited for OWI causing injury, operating left of center and operating after revocation.
Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash and any requests for information about the crash investigation should be directed to them.