Middleton police search for suspicious man who approached a teen near the high school

MIDDLETON (WKOW) — The Middleton Police Department is investigating an incident where a man exited a vehicle and approached a 16-year-old girl on Parmenter Street on Monday.
Captain Jeremy Geiszler said in a release the teen reported walking northbound in the area of Parmenter Street and North Avenue, near Middleton High School and Firemen's Park, when a white, unmarked semi pulling a trailer pulled up next to her and stopped.
A man reportedly got out of the passenger side of the semi and asked the teen if she had a boyfriend.
Geiszler said she was uncomfortable, so she didn't respond and ran away. When she looked back, she told police she could no longer see the suspect or the semi.
The suspect is described as a tall, skinny, and fit black male with slightly longer than average hair. He also had gold teeth on the top and bottom.
Geiszler said authorities are aware of "information on social media" reporting the incident as an attempted abduction, but says their investigation does not support those claims. Geiszler said the victim did not say the subject tried to grab her.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
If you have any information on this incident or saw it occur, contact the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or on the web at P3TIPS.COM. Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous.