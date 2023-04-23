Middleton resident scares off intruder who remains at large

MIDDLETON (WKOW) — A Middleton resident fought off a suspect who broke into their home Sunday morning.
According to Lieutenant Scott Moen, officers responded to a residence in the 1300 block of N High Point Rd. around 10:40 a.m. after the resident reported an unknown individual entered their home.
The resident was able to scare off the intruder after a brief physical altercation.
Moen says the suspect is described as a Black male in his twenties. The suspect is approximately six feet tall with a muscular build and was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Any members of the public who were in the area around that time and can provide any witness information pertaining to this incident are asked to contact the Middleton Police Department at (608) 824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or submit a tip at P3Tips.com.