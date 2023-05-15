Middleton, Sun Prairie East face off for Strike Out Cancer event

MIDDLETON (WKOW) — Middleton and Sun Prairie East will face off in a friendly competition Monday, all for a good cause.
They're playing in the Strike Out Cancer baseball game to raise money for American Family Children’s Hospital pediatric cancer research. Over the last eight years, the teams have raised over $152,000 for the cause.
They'll play ball at Middleton High School's Otto Breitenbach Stadium. The pre-game ceremony is at 4:30 p.m., and the game starts at 5 p.m.
Admission is free, but cash donations are accepted at the gate. You can also make a donation online.