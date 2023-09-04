Middleton woman looking for love on 'The Golden Bachelor'

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin resident who's a former Chicago Honey Bear cheerleader is looking for love on "The Golden Bachelor" this season.
ABC reports that Renee, 67, is from Middleton, Wisconsin.
According to her bio, Renee "loves planting flowers, spending time with her cat, attending group fitness classes, and going for walks around Lake Mendota."
Renee has also written two books.
Renee considers herself a very romantic person, and the most romantic thing she’s ever done for someone is make a homemade blanket so he “could always feel my warmth and love around him.”
Fun Facts:
- Renee really wants to meet Harry Styles.
- Renee loves taking her grandkids to the zoo.
- Renee doesn’t enjoy fishy-tasting fish.
Gerry Turner is "The Golden Bachelor." He's a retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather. According to ABC, he lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana. He's often busy hosting barbeques, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts.
You can learn more about Gerry by reading his bio or tuning in to watch the premiere of "The Golden Bachelor" on Thursday, Sept. 28 on ABC.