Middleton's The Roman Candle announces closure

MIDDLETON (WKOW) — After a 15-year run, The Roman Candle in Middleton is closing for good.
The restaurant said in a Facebook post the decision to close comes with a heavy heart.
The post state they've enjoyed being a "good neighbor" and they're thankful for everyone who made the restaurant successful during its time in the community — including staff, their "long-serving" general manager David MacKenzie and their customers.
The restaurant also said "restaurant work is not easy. -- it takes a load of determination, an extra dose of thick skin and a raging sense of humor."
The Roman Candle calls on the community to support local restaurants and businesses in their absence, saying "they need your patronage now more than ever."
The restaurant's last day will be February 4.
"Come on in and use your gift certificates and dine with us a final time or two!" the post concludes.