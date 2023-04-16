 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 10 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marquette, Columbia, Dane and Green Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Midwest Horse Fair features "World Championship Blacksmiths"

  • Updated
  • 0
Horse Fair.jpg

MADISON (WKOW) — The Alliant Energy Center has been all about horses this weekend as the Midwest Horse Fair brought over 30 beautiful breeds to Madison. 

The fair held activities such as the Liberty Run, during which spectators could cheer on horses, pony rides where children interacted with the elegant creatures up close, and more than 500 exhibits to explore as well.

New to the fair this year was a visit from the "World Championship Blacksmiths," an organization that works to teach people about best horse shoeing practices through lessons and competitions. 

Craig Trnka, CEO of the organization, says he was really excited to be at the fair. 

"People are just so hardy. The weather can be terrible, and they're still out there," Trnka said. "It's always good to come to the Midwest and get some cheese curds and a different kind of beer."

The fair has been going strong for more than 40 years and will return next year. 

