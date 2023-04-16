Midwest Horse Fair features "World Championship Blacksmiths"

MADISON (WKOW) — The Alliant Energy Center has been all about horses this weekend as the Midwest Horse Fair brought over 30 beautiful breeds to Madison.
The fair held activities such as the Liberty Run, during which spectators could cheer on horses, pony rides where children interacted with the elegant creatures up close, and more than 500 exhibits to explore as well.
New to the fair this year was a visit from the "World Championship Blacksmiths," an organization that works to teach people about best horse shoeing practices through lessons and competitions.
Craig Trnka, CEO of the organization, says he was really excited to be at the fair.
"People are just so hardy. The weather can be terrible, and they're still out there," Trnka said. "It's always good to come to the Midwest and get some cheese curds and a different kind of beer."
The fair has been going strong for more than 40 years and will return next year.