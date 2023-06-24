Midwest Log Rolling Championships kick-off with the first outdoor event of the season

MADISON (WKOW) -- Log rollers of all skills levels competed on Saturday at the Midwest Log Rolling Championships.
The all-day event at Wingra Park hosted youth and amateur competitions in the morning followed by elite competitions in the early afternoon.
The championships saw 6-Time World Champion Lumberjill Shana Verstegen, who coordinated and competed in Saturday's events. Verstegen has been competing in log rolling for over 35 years and said she was thrilled to see such a large turnout.
"It is our biggest year, by far. We have over 80 athletes competing today," Verstegen said.
The money raised by the Midwest Log Rolling Championships goes directly to the Huntington's Disease Society of America. These proceeds help research treatments and cures, local patient and family care and community education for those affected by Huntington's and related diseases.
"It's so fun, it's so unique, it's so historical and people just love it," Verstegen said.
More information can be found on the Madison Log Rolling website.