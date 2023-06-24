Midwest Log Rolling Championships kick-off with the first outdoor event of the season

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through 11 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects southern and south central Wisconsin. Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov