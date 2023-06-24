 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect
through 11 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Midwest Log Rolling Championships kick-off with the first outdoor event of the season

Log Rolling

MADISON (WKOW) -- Log rollers of all skills levels competed on Saturday at the Midwest Log Rolling Championships. 

The all-day event at Wingra Park hosted youth and amateur competitions in the morning followed by elite competitions in the early afternoon. 

The championships saw 6-Time World Champion Lumberjill Shana Verstegen, who coordinated and competed in Saturday's events. Verstegen has been competing in log rolling for over 35 years and said she was thrilled to see such a large turnout. 

"It is our biggest year, by far. We have over 80 athletes competing today," Verstegen said. 

The money raised by the Midwest Log Rolling Championships goes directly to the Huntington's Disease Society of America. These proceeds help research treatments and cures, local patient and family care and community education for those affected by Huntington's and related diseases. 

"It's so fun, it's so unique, it's so historical and people just love it," Verstegen said. 

More information can be found on the Madison Log Rolling website. 

