...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Mild and breezy with isolated showers today

  Updated
  • 0
Futuretrack

Conditions cool off with cloudier skies today and a couple shower chances, but we have a better chance for rain by late-week.

MADISON (WKOW) - After widespread rain this weekend, there are additional shower and storm chances this week, too.

It'll be mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler to start the week in the low to mid 70s today with spotty, isolated showers. Highest coverage is going to be east of I-39.

Skies clear tonight with temperatures in the upper 50s. Back to the low 80s Tuesday as conditions stay sunny with a light wind out of the north. It'll warm up to the mid 80s Wednesday with a stray shower or storm possible.

Expect a better chance for showers and storms Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday as another system moves through the area with highs in the mid 80s. We'll dry off into the weekend and stay summery with highs in the mid 80s.

