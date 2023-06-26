Mild and breezy with isolated showers today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After widespread rain this weekend, there are additional shower and storm chances this week, too.
It'll be mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler to start the week in the low to mid 70s today with spotty, isolated showers. Highest coverage is going to be east of I-39.
Skies clear tonight with temperatures in the upper 50s. Back to the low 80s Tuesday as conditions stay sunny with a light wind out of the north. It'll warm up to the mid 80s Wednesday with a stray shower or storm possible.
Expect a better chance for showers and storms Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday as another system moves through the area with highs in the mid 80s. We'll dry off into the weekend and stay summery with highs in the mid 80s.