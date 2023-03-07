Mild and calm until late Thursday snow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Clouds will increase through tonight ahead of our next winter system, but we'll stay mild and dry until late Thursday.
Temperatures will stay in the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday, and we'll start to warm up early on Thursday ahead of our next weather system. Snow looks to begin Thursday evening, and moderate snowfall will likely occur through Thursday night and into Friday morning. We'll dry out Friday afternoon, but most of us will likely have to shovel/plow a few inches of wet, heavy snow.
We'll be dry with temperatures only warming into the 30s on Saturday, but another little snow system looks to clip us Saturday night and through Sunday. Light snow should end before Monday. Temperatures will remain below average in the 30s through at least the middle of next week.